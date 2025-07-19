Is It Safe To Lay Your PS5 On Its Side?
Many PlayStation fans were surprised by the size of the PlayStation 5 when it first released. Measuring 15.4 inches x 10.2 inches x 4.1 inches(HxDxW), it's a big jump from the low-profile PlayStation 4. It's also pretty heavy, weighing up to 9.9 pounds for its heavier model. Then there's the odd shape of it. Sony pushed for a more futuristic look in the console's newest iteration, designing it with a lot of curves and seams.
Since it can be a pretty commanding presence in your home, the question of where to place the PlayStation 5 is even more difficult. Unlike previous generations, which are generally flat on each side, it's not possible to lay horizontally without help. However, it is safe to do so.
In its PlayStation Quick Start Guide [PDF], Sony shares instructions on how to mount the PS5 both vertically and horizontally, which means it's designed to work in either orientation. So, it all comes down to preference and which way would best fit your needs. If you're interested in laying your PS5 horizontally, here is how to safely do it.
How to safely place your PS5 horizontally
Because of its unusual shape, you can't just lay down your PlayStation 5 console on its side and call it a day. However, PS5 owners are lucky enough to have a base capable of holding it horizontally out of the box. Here is how Sony recommends you do it.
-
Turn off your PlayStation 5 completely (not just in Rest Mode).
-
Unplug your PS5 from its power socket, as well as its accompanying cables.
-
(Optional) If your PS5 is positioned vertically, remove the screw located in the bottom of the stand.
-
Rotate the base until you hear a "click" and it locks into place.
-
Position your console with the vents facing upward. At this point, the PlayStation logo should be in the upper-right corner.
-
Align the accompanying base to the section of the console which has the X, circle, triangle, and box icons.
-
Press firmly until the base is secure.
Thankfully, you're not locked into this position, and if you ever need to you can always switch back to the vertical layout. Just make sure you put the screw in the little hole under the base, so you don't lose it. Afterward, you can connect the rest of the cables, such as the HDMI, LAN, and AC power plug. In addition, you can also hook up a keyboard and mouse, which is great if you're too lazy to fiddle with the controller when typing titles of games or even search using the browser.
Tips for improving your PlayStation 5 layout
Even if each gaming setup is different, one of the most important aspects to consider is whether or not your console is getting enough airflow. With this, it's best to select the position where the vents are the least blocked, whether it is horizontally on a console shelf or vertically on top of it. In fact, if these typical display options feel a little bit tight, you can also invest in wall mounts to maximize space instead. Just make sure the mount is compatible with all PS5 models.
Apart from its orientation, there are other things you can try to keep your PS5 from overheating, preventing damage to its internal components. For example, you'll want to avoid direct sunlight or other heat-generating items, so it's less likely to exceed the recommended operating temperatures. And while you don't necessarily need an external cooling fan, it won't hurt to have one, especially if you tend to play power-heavy games, live in a hot climate, or just want some added protection.