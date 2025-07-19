Is It Safe To Lay Your PS5 On Its Side?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many PlayStation fans were surprised by the size of the PlayStation 5 when it first released. Measuring 15.4 inches x 10.2 inches x 4.1 inches(HxDxW), it's a big jump from the low-profile PlayStation 4. It's also pretty heavy, weighing up to 9.9 pounds for its heavier model. Then there's the odd shape of it. Sony pushed for a more futuristic look in the console's newest iteration, designing it with a lot of curves and seams.

Since it can be a pretty commanding presence in your home, the question of where to place the PlayStation 5 is even more difficult. Unlike previous generations, which are generally flat on each side, it's not possible to lay horizontally without help. However, it is safe to do so.

In its PlayStation Quick Start Guide [PDF], Sony shares instructions on how to mount the PS5 both vertically and horizontally, which means it's designed to work in either orientation. So, it all comes down to preference and which way would best fit your needs. If you're interested in laying your PS5 horizontally, here is how to safely do it.