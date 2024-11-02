Should You Add An External Cooling Fan To Your Playstation 5?

The good news is that if you think extra cooling might be helpful, installing a PS5 heatsink is pretty easy. Beyond that, some situations may individually call for an external cooling system to keep the console operating at favorable temperatures. For example, you may want to consider a cooling system if your PS5 doesn't have enough room to breathe.

Advertisement

Not everyone has a space that offers adequate breathing room for all of their devices. A confined space can cause heat to build up inside the device and eventually damage it. If you don't game in a cool space, your PS5 might just be adding to other heat-generating devices warming the room. Alternatively, sometimes an intensive game is itself enough to ramp up the heat production on your PS5. Dust can also have a major impact on performance. Layers of dust prevent components from venting heat as effectively, causing them to heat up faster and hotter, which can contribute to sluggish behavior or even damage.

In most cases, you probably won't need additional cooling for your PlayStation and the console should be able to cool itself sufficiently. However, if you don't have a lot of space for the PS5 to cool itself, extra cooling may be the fix. This is especially true if you notice your PS5 is shutting down as a means of thermal regulation, but in those cases, a good dusting will probably go further than additional cooling.

Advertisement