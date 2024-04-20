Replacing The PS5's Cooling Fan Isn't As Scary As It Sounds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hidden beneath the PS5's sloping white shell is a large fan that serves one very important purpose: it keeps the hardware inside of the console from overheating. Whether the fan has adequately served its purpose during the months or years you've owned your PlayStation 5 is another matter. Sony uses three different cooling fan models in its consoles, and each is a little different — not just in specs, but also in noise levels, with the Nidec version known for being particularly noisy and bothersome.

While a broken fan is the most obvious reason someone may plow ahead with replacing their own PS5 fan (the manufacturer's warranty has long since expired for many owners of the original console), the noise level is a compelling reason — some third-party manufacturers sell fans they claim are quieter than the OEM component. Then there are two other, more frustrating reasons: the console may be overheating even though the fan is functional (due to dust, perhaps), or you may have accidentally broken the fan's cable while cleaning your PS5.

With my PS5 console officially a few years old and the manufacturer's warranty nothing but a faint memory, I was faced with two choices: pay someone too much to replace my console's cooling fan or save money by taking on the risk myself. The upside of paying someone else to replace the fan is that they're likely trained and responsible for any damage. I decided to take the leap regardless, and as it turns out, replacing the PS5's fan is very simple.