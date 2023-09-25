How To Properly Open And Clean Your PS5 Console
Who doesn't love those marathon gaming sessions on a Playstation 5, chatting with friends through your headphones, munching on fast food? It's practically a way of life. But here's the thing – all that time spent with your PS5 can lead to some serious buildup of debris. Dust, grime, crumbs from your snacks, you name it — it's like a party that never ends, and your PS5 is the host.
This buildup of debris poses potential issues for your console. For one, it can lead to overheating by blocking the fans and vents, and it can reduce overall performance as the dust and debris accumulate on the heat sinks and thermal paste which are important for getting heat generated by the internal hardware out of the system. When the inside of your console is packed with dust, it may also no longer operate at peak performance, causing your console to slow down or freeze during gameplay.
You may notice your PS5 making some weird noises, like an old vending machine, due to dust interfering with the cooling system, making the fans work extra hard just to keep it from overheating. It's annoying, to say the least. This is why regular cleaning of your console is very important, much like maintaining a clean car. So, here's how to properly open and clean your PS5 console. It is also important to note, however, that disassembling your PS5 may void manufacturer guarantees, so there's a bit of risk involved.
Opening up your PS5 Console
Cleaning your PS5 is more than just giving it a quick wipe-down on the outside. Sure, that makes it look tidy, but the real threat to its performance comes from dust accumulation. To properly clean your PS5, you'll have to start by opening it up. To do this:
-
Lay your PS5 on its side so you can see its base.
-
Use a flathead screwdriver and carefully use it to unscrew the stand from the main body of the console if it has one.
-
Now, it's time to take off the white panels on both sides of the console. Lift the back corner of each panel and slide them off gently.
-
With the panels gone, you'll spot the curved intake and exhaust fins at the top corners of your PS5. Get a small brush and clean the top and inner crevices of these fins. Then, use canned air to thoroughly blow out any accumulated dust and debris.
-
After cleaning, you can easily remove the intake fin on the side where the fan is located. Use your hands to gently pry it off from the edges, and it should pop right out.
-
Next, use a vacuum with a thin hose to blow out the dust catchers. You'll need a thin hose to really get in there to blow out all the dust that has settled in.
Cleaning the Console
The fan plays an important role in keeping your console running smoothly and preventing it from overheating. Ensuring the fan remains clean and free from debris is needed for optimal performance. But you should note that taking out the fan will most likely void your warranty. To clean the fan:
- Take off the metal frame holding the fan in place by using your screwdriver to remove the four screws that keep it secured, exposing the fan.
-
You'll notice an adhesive piece covering the cable that connects the fan to the console. Use something flat to take it off from one end, take it off completely, and set it aside.
-
Gently use pliers or steady your hands to lift up the white connector and disconnect it. This will free the fan, and you can now easily take it out of the console.
-
Start by using a small cleaning brush to take out any dust off the fans.
-
If there is debris that is stuck on the fans or caked up in a corner between the plastic fan blades, use your brush to loosen it up and then compressed air or a small vacuum to blow it out.
-
Next, give the protective metal frame around the fan a delicate brushing, both inside and out.
-
When both sides of the fan have been thoroughly cleaned, pop it back into its original spot and screw the metal frame back on.
Note that under no circumstances should you use water to clean or wipe any parts of your console. Even small water droplets can find their way into deeper internal components and potentially damage your console.