How To Properly Open And Clean Your PS5 Console

Who doesn't love those marathon gaming sessions on a Playstation 5, chatting with friends through your headphones, munching on fast food? It's practically a way of life. But here's the thing – all that time spent with your PS5 can lead to some serious buildup of debris. Dust, grime, crumbs from your snacks, you name it — it's like a party that never ends, and your PS5 is the host.

This buildup of debris poses potential issues for your console. For one, it can lead to overheating by blocking the fans and vents, and it can reduce overall performance as the dust and debris accumulate on the heat sinks and thermal paste which are important for getting heat generated by the internal hardware out of the system. When the inside of your console is packed with dust, it may also no longer operate at peak performance, causing your console to slow down or freeze during gameplay.

You may notice your PS5 making some weird noises, like an old vending machine, due to dust interfering with the cooling system, making the fans work extra hard just to keep it from overheating. It's annoying, to say the least. This is why regular cleaning of your console is very important, much like maintaining a clean car. So, here's how to properly open and clean your PS5 console. It is also important to note, however, that disassembling your PS5 may void manufacturer guarantees, so there's a bit of risk involved.