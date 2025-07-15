10 Small Car Engines With Impressive Horsepower Output

When it comes to high-output engines, cars with lots of cylinders — like ones sporting a V10, V12, or even W16 engine — are probably the first thing to come to mind. These powerful engines include the likes of the Bugatti W16 engine, and even V8 Dodge crate engines. However, advancements in both design and technology mean that you no longer must rely on sheer displacement to deliver power. Forced induction has allowed engine manufacturers to get more power out of smaller engines, thus increasing efficiency.

The result of these innovations is more than just saving fuel, though: these small car engines also help cut down on size and weight, allowing engineers to put more horses in smaller, lighter vehicles. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that these engines can be found in a wide variety of models both on the road and on racetracks, including everything from hybrids and sports cars all the way to eye-catching hypercars and some of the fastest Formula 1 cars of all time.