What Happens If You Plug Two Chargers Into A Chromebook?

Some Chromebook models have a distinct little bit of convenience that you may not find on other portable, personal laptops: charging ports on both sides of the device. Specifically, some models of Chromebook like the 2015 Chromebook Pixel, the HP Chromebook 14, or the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, have USB Type-C ports with both charging and file transfer capability located on both the left and right side, as opposed to laptops with just a single, dedicated charging port on either the left or right.

You can plug a USB-C charger into either one of these ports, and your Chromebook will start receiving power. It's a nice little bit of design convenience, as it allows you to keep your Chromebook plugged in and charging no matter how your desk is laid out or, if you're on the go, no matter where you're sitting relative to an outlet. Of course, if there are two charging ports on the device, it's understandable to wonder what would happen if you were to plug USB-C chargers into both ports simultaneously.

Would the Chromebook begin charging at twice the speed it usually does, potentially bolstering the already ultra-long battery life on some models? Unfortunately, the answer to that is no, as Chromebooks are specifically designed to prevent you from doing this.