Why The Amazon Astro Could Be More Than Just A Novelty Home Robot

When the Amazon Astro first debuted in 2021, the internet buzzed with excitement and skepticism about whether the robot would rocket them forward into the Jetson-esque future of robot butlers. In the four years since the announcement, the consensus has veered towards the latter. The Amazon Astro largely functions as a voice-enabled smart hub on wheels, rather than a sentient, fully functioning assistant ready to revolutionize the home. Weighing 20 pounds, with two cameras and a 10.1-inch HD 1280x800 resolution touch screen beset with facial expressions, the Amazon Astro was, according to the critics, a poor impression of Pixar's Wall-E without its functionality.

Recently, however, some users have begun to point out an under-discussed function that may transform the Amazon Astro from a novelty robot capable of burping and joining conga lines to an indispensable part of users' homes: its ability to function as a mobile assistant for disabled and elderly customers. With facial recognition software, interconnectivity with Amazon applications like Amazon Pharmacy, and a cubbyhole in its rear, the Amazon Astro is capable of bringing disabled family members items, reminding them to take their medicine, showing their Ring camera feed, and even sending a service animal a well-deserved treat. And while all these functions might seem like cute life hacks to some, people with limited mobility might find the Astro to be an indispensable tool that makes their lives happier, easier, and safer.