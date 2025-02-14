After Facebook, Would You Trust A Meta-Powered Humanoid Robot In Your Home?

Meta, a corporation that got slapped with a $1.3 billion fine in Europe and a record $5 billion penalty in the U.S. for violating privacy rules, hopes to put an AI-powered humanoid robot in your home. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company Is pouring a significant amount of resources into developing "futuristic robots that can act like humans and assist with physical tasks."

The humanoid robot project will reportedly be led by the company's Reality Labs division, which is already working on the Metaverse ecosystem, smart glasses with holographic display, and a variety of body sensing-based hardware. The project will be led by a top former executive from General Motors' self-driving division.

The company is reportedly in no urgency to put a Meta-branded humanoid robot on the shelf, and given its track record with privacy, the robot may not exactly sell like hotcakes. However, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company apparently wants to leapfrog what fellow billionaire, Elon Musk, hopes to achieve with his Optimus robot.

Meta is hoping to not only sell robots powered by its Llama AI stack, but also hopes to hawk individual elements, such as the sensing stack, hardware modules, and computing kits, to interested parties. Think of it as a near end-to-end approach, where Meta provides finished components, as well as the software platform, for others to embed in their own robotic hardware. The pivot is not surprising, as the company has been teasing robotic advancements as DIGIT and ReSkin for the past few years.

