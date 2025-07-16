The Most Common Honda Ridgeline Problems (According To Owners)

The Honda Ridgeline and its car-based unibody platform may not have the genuine workhorse capabilities of a body-on-frame pickup truck, but it doesn't make it a bad vehicle. Some outlets consider it a sensible choice for a midsize truck despite its aging platform, which launched way back in 2017. It's not unjustified, either, since the Honda Ridgeline is better in some ways than other trucks from Ford, Chevy, or General Motors.

In addition, the Ridgeline proudly wears the Honda badge, a brand known for high-quality engineering and industry-proven reliability. Honda currently ranks fourth in a list of the most dependable car brands in a recent study by Consumer Reports, just a few steps behind Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru. Despite this, the Ridgeline had its fair share of issues, problems, and complaints, but a majority involved the first-generation model, a common occurrence for new models and first-gen cars.

We're talking about the 2006 Ridgeline, a car that CarComplaints considers the worst model year for Honda's pickup truck. The issues include engine problems, faulty interior accessories, and bad paint. "The engine and VTM4 light came on; it was running a little rough, so I took it in for service. Days later, they tell me I need a new engine," said one owner. "Blowing smoke on start up, flashing check engine light, and solid VTM light. Took my Ridgeline to the dealer, and they came back with a cracked ring on cylinder number 4," added another.