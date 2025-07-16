Why Do Some Windshields Have A Blue Tint At The Top?

The reason why modern cars have ditched the shade band is the advancement of technology. Unlike the windshields of yore, newer cars have anti-glare and anti-UV coatings for the entire glass. There are many types of car windshields, and one of them is the solar-coated variety, also called infrared-reflective or UV-coated glass. As the name suggests, it's a type of windshield glass with infused layers of metal oxide particles that reflect the sun's rays and the heat that comes with them.

Of course, this special layer of protection renders the shade band obsolete, and that's why modern cars don't have that blue tint on top of the windshield anymore. Solar-coated windshields have a mildly bluish or purplish hue when exposed to sunlight, owing to their metal oxide coating.

You can also tint the windshield for more UV and glare protection, but pay attention to the AS1 line on the windshield if your car has one. The AS1 line sets the boundary for legal window tinting, which, like the shade band, is about four to six inches from the topmost part of the windshield glass. However, do note that mirrored tint on the front windshield is illegal and could hinder driving visibility at night, so stay away from that type if you're thinking about tinting your car's windshield.