Why You Shouldn't Drive A Car With Mirror Windshield Tint At Night

A car windshield performs many functions. It stops you from swallowing bugs, it means you don't need to wear some kind of driving helmet, and it prevents you from getting hurled into the road if you get hit. But the most important thing it does is enable you to look through it. Any windshield that's difficult to see out of is basically failing its primary function.

That's why you need to think twice about covering your windshield with mirror tint. Sure, it may look cool if you're going for that futuristic action movie vibe, but it's downright dangerous at nighttime. It's also illegal in every single state. Certain states may have a more permissive attitude when it comes to applying mirror tint to your side, rear, and roof windows, but across the USA, reflective tints on a windscreen are a no-go.

Mirror tints work when the outside of the car is brighter than the inside of the car. If it's dark outside your car, then your fancy mirror tint technology is going to turn against you and show your face's reflection rather than the road you're driving on. Mirror tints on side and rear mirrors can also present safety issues because you need to be able to see out of those, too, if you're driving safely. The sunroof's fine, though. You don't need to be looking in that direction.

