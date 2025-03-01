What 'AS1' Means On Your Windshield, Explained

You've probably noticed the subtle tinted strip along your car's windshield and wondered what it's really for. If you look closer, you might even see the characters 'AS1' on the edge of the tinted part. While easy to overlook, this strip and marking are important for driver visibility, safety regulations, and windshield tinting laws. The AS1 line is a demarcation line on the windshield that sets the boundary for legal window tinting and ensures optimal driver visibility.

Essentially, the AS1 line is a reference point for legal window tinting and the application of visor strips, as long as the tint is above the line and doesn't block your view. This way, the larger part of the windshield maintains optimal clarity. State regulations regarding windshield tinting vary. For instance, some states have stricter tint rules, like New Hampshire, which strictly prohibits any tinting on the front windshield, while other states, like California and Georgia, allow transparent tint above the AS1 line as long as it's not red or amber in color. Understanding the AS1 marking can be particularly useful when dealing with windshield repairs, replacements, or modifications.