Why Do Some Windshields Have A Purple Tint?

Your vehicle's windshield does far more than protect you from unpredictable elements and bugs. It shields your body from dangerous collisions during an accident, helps you see the road ahead, and even prevents the roof from collapsing. But beyond these benefits, windshields also offer other perks depending on the type of glass installed. Most modern vehicles usually use laminated glass, as it's strong enough to withstand impacts. Other high-end models — like the Tesla Model X — even come with panoramic windshields that protect you from harsh elements, while offering improved visibility.

That said, if you've ever noticed a windshield with a purple tint and wondered what purpose it serves, you're definitely not alone. At first glance, you might think that the subtle hue is a random design hue made for aesthetic purposes. But in reality, this purple tint is a result of actual science (and some clever engineering) behind it. As it turns out, some manufacturers usually equip their cars with infrared-reflective windshield glass that can exhibit a purple hue when viewed from outside and under certain lighting conditions. And while this might seem like a cosmetic glitch, it comes with added benefits as well. Since it's capable of reflecting UV rays, it helps reduce the amount of heat your vehicle absorbs.

