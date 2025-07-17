What Are Tow Tractors And Why Do Aircraft Carriers Have Them?

Aircraft carriers, as the name would suggest, often host fighter jets and other military planes and helicopters. The need to accommodate such vehicles is also associated with some unique machines found aboard these huge vessels. One particularly interesting thing deployed on a carrier to meet these aircrafts' needs is the tow tractor. Different varieties of tow tractor are commonly seen in settings such as factories and distribution centers, where they can provide a convenient and efficient way for workers to carry especially heavy loads. Toyota's Large Tow Tractor, for instance, can carry a formidable load of 50,000 lbs. Considering that an F-16 Fighting Falcon weighs up to 37,500 lbs when ready to fly, and the F-22 Raptor weighs in at an astonishing 83,500 lbs, such a model could be up to the task, depending on the type of aircraft.

The role of these vehicles is to ferry the variety of aircraft aboard the gigantic vessel into position, into their associated hangar, or wherever they're needed.The issue with aircraft is that, while they can perform some remarkable feats of agility in the air (just watch a display team in action), they're generally very ungainly indeed down here on terra firma. There are various techniques that allow pilots to steer on the ground, but the impracticality of using their engines to simply load them onto a ship really limits them. So, too, does the simple lack of room for their large-scale maneuvering. As spacious as the deck of an aircraft carrier can be (the Gerald R. Ford class has 78 meter long flight decks), the same issue applies in this setting. This is why tow tractors are so important.