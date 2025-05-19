Can A Person Get Sucked Into A Jet Engine? Here's What You Need To Know

In order to burn the specialized fuel necessary to generate powerful, sky-defying thrust, jet engines need to take in a lot of air. Just having air pass through the turbine passively wouldn't be enough. This is why jet engines employ an air compression mechanism to forcefully draw air in at an accelerated rate. With this mechanism, over 1 million tons of air are drawn into the turbine per second.

Naturally, a mechanism that draws that much air that quickly is incredibly powerful, more than powerful enough to lift up something as comparatively light as a human being. If the turbine were just an empty passage, this wouldn't be as much of a problem, but within it is a large fan made up of many blades, spinning at thousands of rotations per second. If an individual is captured by the suction force and drawn fully into the engine, there is sadly only one potential outcome.

While incidents involving people being sucked into jet engines are thankfully few and far between, to date, nobody who has entered the engine fully has survived. One of the few noteworthy exceptions was a sailor who was only partially sucked into the engine of an A-6 Intruder aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. Because his equipment was sucked in by the engine first, the blades were damaged, giving him slightly more clearance to hold himself out of the engine proper. The sailor was severely injured in the process, but ultimately survived.

