What Type Of Fan Is In A Jet Engine And How Does It Work?

If you ask anyone working in the aviation industry what they think the most important component of modern-day planes is, chances are the vast majority may tell you that it is the jet engine. Also known as gas turbines, this modern-day engineering marvel played a significant role in transforming airplanes into one of the most commonly used forms of transportation known to man. Some of these engines have had a lasting impact on the aviation industry as a whole.

Advertisement

Most jet engines of today look nearly identical, with only slight differences in external design helping aviation enthusiasts differentiate between different models. However, a feature common to all these engines is the single, massive fan that covers almost the entire circumference of the engine. As the only visible component of modern-day jet engines and perhaps the most identifiable feature of today's jet engines, it is nigh impossible to miss this significant piece of hardware.

While it is easy for laypeople to mistake these large fans as a simple, not-too-essential part of jet engines, the truth is that these fans might be the most significant upgrade the jet engines have received since these engines burst onto the scene in the mid-60s. In fact, these fans — which go by the name "turbofans" is the very reason modern-day jet engines are called turbofan engines. So, if you're here for a quick answer to what type of fan is used in jet engines, the quick answer would be that it is a turbofan engine, which is a portmanteau of the word "turbo" and "fan"

Advertisement