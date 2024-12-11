The Reason Why Jet Engines Have Spirals

If you've ever looked closely at a jet engine fan on a commercial airplane, you'll have likely noticed spirals or swirls painted on the intake turbofans. There are a few different styles of these spirals, but they are almost always a white design placed specifically on the hub of the blades. It's a striking design and may leave you wondering what its purpose is. Are the swirls just for show, or is there something more to them?

Advertisement

These spirals are, in fact, for more than just for looks. The most important purpose of them is to alert ground workers when a jet engine is running, so they can keep clear and avoid getting sucked into the intake turbofans. Another often-cited reason is to deter birds from flying into the engine fan, which can have dire consequences, but there is no official proof that the painted swirls help prevent this or not.