5 Of The Rarest Porsche Models Ever Made

From its roots in post-War Germany to its current status as one of the world's leading performance car manufacturers, Porsche has evolved considerably over the decades. While its iconic 911 model has remained in production for the majority of the company's existence, other models have come and gone, with their success dictated partly by ever-changing buyer tastes. Models like the Cayenne and Macan have proved to be major financial successes in recent years, helping the company keep its cashflow steady and giving it the ability to continue investing in its less mainstream models.

While both of those SUVs play an important role in the company's portfolio, they're not exactly the best looking Porsches ever designed, and they aren't the most interesting to enthusiasts either. Instead, most enthusiasts are drawn to the brand through its rarer, motorsport-linked models, some of which have only ever been produced in double-digit or even single-digit numbers. Those limited-run Porsches also often command the highest prices among collectors, with many of the most expensive Porsches ever sold also being among the rarest. A significant number of the priciest Porsches are race cars, but not all of its rare, coveted cars are limited to the track. These five are among the brand's rarest cars ever built, and they all qualify for a licence plate.