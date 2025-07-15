5 Of The Best Small 4WD Cars You Can Buy In 2025

In a market full of big trucks and towering SUVs, it's easy to forget that true off-road capabilities don't always require a massive footprint. After all, not everyone wants to drive something that barely fits in a parking spot. Four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicles are designed for serious off-road use, but your options are limited if you want that capability in a smaller package.

Many manufacturers of small cars, like sedans and crossovers, opt for urban-friendly all-wheel drive (AWD) technology that handles slick roads well but struggles on steep climbs and rough trails rather than rugged 4WD systems. Yet, a handful of compact 4WD vehicles still carry on the legacy of lightweight, go-anywhere designs first popularized by the original Willys Jeep.

Here are five of the best small 4WD cars you can buy in 2025. Each one offers a genuine 4WD system in a small, practical body, and is just as tough as some of the biggest trucks out there.