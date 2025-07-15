5 Of The Best Small 4WD Cars You Can Buy In 2025
In a market full of big trucks and towering SUVs, it's easy to forget that true off-road capabilities don't always require a massive footprint. After all, not everyone wants to drive something that barely fits in a parking spot. Four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicles are designed for serious off-road use, but your options are limited if you want that capability in a smaller package.
Many manufacturers of small cars, like sedans and crossovers, opt for urban-friendly all-wheel drive (AWD) technology that handles slick roads well but struggles on steep climbs and rough trails rather than rugged 4WD systems. Yet, a handful of compact 4WD vehicles still carry on the legacy of lightweight, go-anywhere designs first popularized by the original Willys Jeep.
Here are five of the best small 4WD cars you can buy in 2025. Each one offers a genuine 4WD system in a small, practical body, and is just as tough as some of the biggest trucks out there.
2025 Jeep Wrangler 2-Door
This is it if you're after the most capable small 4WD you can buy in the U.S. The 2025 Jeep Wrangler 2-Door isn't just a throwback to off-road glory; it's one of the only compact SUVs built with serious trail hardware from the ground up. You get solid axles, a ladder-frame chassis, and a choice between two real 4WD systems: Command-Trac (part-time) or Rock-Trac (with a 4:1 low-range crawl ratio and locking differentials on Rubicon trims).
The two-door body gives it agility that bigger SUVs can't even match. With a shorter wheelbase and tighter turning circle, it's easier to maneuver through crowded streets, trails, and tight parking spots. Its short footprint allows it to have better breakover angles than the four-door, up to 27.8 degrees, with up to 12.9 inches of ground clearance, depending on the spec.
Jeep also included additional creature comforts for 2025, such as a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 screen, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and optional driver assistance technology.
2025 Ford Banco
If there's one SUV designed to go toe-to-toe with the Wrangler, it's the Ford Bronco. Short, wide, and incredibly capable, the Bronco's base DNA is pure off-road intent. Unlike many SUVs that flirt with adventure, this one goes all in.
The two-door Bronco has a low-range transfer case, a standard part-time 4WD system and optional front and rear locking differentials (when the Sasquatch Package is installed). It rides on a body-on-frame basis.
Furthermore, it has up to 11.6 inches of ground clearance, 35-inch tires that are available, and cutting-edge trail features like Trail Control, Trail Turn Assist, and Trail One-Pedal Drive.
Its small two-door design provides tighter trail agility and improved breakover angles, which are crucial features when crawling through switchbacks or descending rocky terrain. According to Ford, the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque when using premium fuel.
The Bronco's interior is equally tough. The feeling of adventure is maintained via rubberized controls, detachable roof and door panels, and washable floors.
2025 Toyota 4Runner
The Toyota 4Runner isn't trying to keep up with crossover trends, and that's exactly one of the reasons it belongs here. Among the last body-on-frame SUVs still standing, it's one of the smallest vehicles in the U.S. that still offers a true part-time 4WD system with low-range gearing.
Off-road capability is its bread and butter. Crawl Control, which functions similarly to off-road cruise control, Multi-Terrain Select, and a locking rear differential are features of the TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro trims. And with a high breakover angle and up to 10.1 inches of ground clearance, it is prepared for challenging climbs.
Under the hood, the 4.0L V6 engine produces 278 lb-ft of torque and 270 horsepower, combined with a reliable five-speed automated transmission. With many 4Runners lasting well over 300,000 miles, this configuration is renowned for its longevity, so it may not be extravagant, but that's the idea.
With a new touchscreen, upgraded technology, and additional driver aids, Toyota gave the inside a much-needed makeover for 2025 while retaining its tough exterior. The 4Runner is an exceptional option if you're looking for a serious off-road vehicle that doesn't feel overly large or complicated and can maneuver on a trail or squeeze into a small garage, especially with its two-row configuration.
2025 Jeep Compass
One of the few small cars in the United States that still has a true 4WD system with low-range capability is the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, which used to be the middle child in Jeep's lineup. Though it was not quite as iconic as the Wrangler nor as flashy as the Grand Cherokee, the vehicle has, however, established its identity with the most recent generation, particularly in Trailhawk trim, and it is now demanding respect.
The standard Compass is tuned for dirt, rock, and snow conditions in the Trailhawk trim. In addition to a Selec-Terrain mode with specific Rock programming, you have Jeep's Active Drive Low system, a trail-rated 4WD setup rather than AWD. Besides that, there are underbody skid plates, hill descent control, and a higher ride height with up to 8.6 inches of ground clearance.
An eight-speed automatic transmission is paired with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. Although it isn't designed for fast-paced adventures, it can easily handle rough back roads, soft sand, and light towing.
2025 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk
More tough than most people give credit for, the Jeep Renegade Trailhawk is stamping its name in the 4WD segment. Behind its whimsical exterior, the Trailhawk trim comes equipped with Jeep's Active Drive Low 4x4 system, which simulates low-range gearing with a 20:1 crawl ratio. It also has skid plates, hill descent control, and the coveted Trail Rated logo, which Jeep only bestows on vehicles that pass real-world off-road testing.
Its superpower lies in its small size. The Renegade Trailhawk's 8.7-inch ground clearance, minimal overhangs, and terrain modes (Snow, Sand, Mud, and Rock) were all designed to let it navigate narrow, difficult paths for larger SUVs. Additionally, it's one of the few subcompact 4WD crossovers that can manage snow, ruts, and mud without making a fuss.
Trailhawk trims are still widely accessible on the used market, even though Jeep discontinued the Renegade in the United States after the 2023 model year. And it's still among the best 4WD purchases in the field given its affordable price tag, strong off-road credentials, and compact footprint.
Methodology
We set out to find something specific: small vehicles with real 4WD systems that Americans can buy. Beloved names like the Suzuki Jimny and Fiat Panda 4x4 didn't make the list, simply because they're not sold in the U.S. For this piece, availability mattered just as much as capability. So we focused exclusively on models that are either on-sale new or widely supported through certified pre-owned media in the U.S. market.
First, every pick needed to have a true 4WD system. Second, size was important; we wanted something that could fit in your garage. We also looked at the hardware, prioritizing truly off-road features, such as locking differentials, terrain management modes, low-range transfer cases, and skid plates. However, capacity alone was not enough; ownership value and trust were also important factors. Lastly, we supported all of this with our reviews here at SlashGear, along with reviews and insights from trusted sources like J.D. Power and Car & Driver.