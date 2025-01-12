What Is Toyota's Crawl Control And Which Vehicles Come With The Feature?

Toyota has many SUVs in its lineup that are meant to be taken off-road, whether that's traversing over rocky paths or exploring sandy desert paths. In a continued effort to make its vehicles more capable in the toughest of terrains, the company has implemented a feature called Crawl Control. This mode is designed for taking on tough terrains at slower speeds, so only its rough-and-tumble cars have it. These off-road vehicles include the Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Tundra, and Toyota 4Runner.

Toyota has a handful of vehicles equipped with both Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control. Only one at a time can be selected, so you'll need to pick the system that works best for each situation.

Multi-Terrain has settings for mud and sand, loose rock, rock and dirt, mogul, and rock. Crawl Control is meant to assist the driver by controlling acceleration and braking for you, keeping you focused on steering. It does this by automatically modulating the throttle and brakes while on low speed settings. There are five settings within Crawl Control, too, including ones for steep hill climbs and ones for dramatic descents. Another setting lets you get up to speeds of 15 miles per hour, changing the throttle and brake for you (sometimes loudly).

