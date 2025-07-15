What's The Oil Capacity Of Ford's 2.7L EcoBoost Engine & What Kind Does It Need?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Since debuting in 2015, Ford's 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine has been the beating heart of some of the brand's most iconic models, such as the Bronco and F-150. Like the rest of the EcoBoost engine family, the 2.7 V6's design is centered around efficiency and performance, evident in its use of innovative engine technologies aimed at enhancing fuel consumption and cutting emissions, like turbocharging, direct fuel injection, and variable camshaft timing.
The great advantage with the 2.7 EcoBoost engine is that its reduced fuel use in comparison to larger, naturally aspirated ones will undoubtedly cost you less at the pump, but knowing how to change motor oil yourself can help you slash maintenance costs too. Handling oil and filter changes yourself not only allows you to avoid paying for servicing, but it also gives you more control and flexibility over oil changes. This, in turn, keeps your engine performing at its best, helping your EcoBoost-powered vehicle to achieve maximum power and improved fuel economy.
However, it's a good idea to know the 2.7 EcoBoost oil capacity and the type of oil recommended by the manufacturer before filling your oil tank, as using incorrect oil can cause engine damage, reduce engine performance, or result in your vehicle consuming more fuel than it should. According to the Ford F-150 owner's manual, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine holds six quarts of oil, with Ford recommending a 5W-30 synthetic blend.
What is the Ford 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine recommended oil service interval?
Knowing when to change your engine oil is just as crucial for keeping your engine healthy and reliable. Ford says not to exceed 10,000 miles or 12 months between oil changes, for which there's a designated smart oil life service reminder feature to help you stay on track with the schedule.
However, some Ford 2.7 EcoBoost owners feel that the recommended intervals are far too long to keep the engine healthy long-term. Instead, they suggest changing your vehicle's oil every 5,000 miles to protect the engine and prevent wear and tear.
When in optimal condition, the 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine averages up to 21 mpg beneath the hood of the perennially popular Ford F-150, per the EPA. That's slightly better than it manages in a Ford Bronco, which returns an EPA-estimated 20 mpg in combined city-highway driving. The least efficient 2.7 EcoBoost-powered Bronco models are rated at 18 mpg combined.
You may want to consider fully synthetic oil
Although Ford specifies 5W-30 synthetic blend for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine, some drivers think fully synthetic oil serves them best. The difference between these oils has to do with their formulation. As the name suggests, synthetic blend is a mix between synthetic and conventional base oils derived from refining of crude oil, whereas fully synthetic oil is composed entirely of artificially made material.
Fully synthetic oils contain additives that improve their performance and make them better at protecting critical engine components. As a result, they are usually more expensive and tend to go longer between changes than synthetic blends. However, with plenty of fully synthetic options available on the market, choosing the right one for your 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine can be challenging.
Owners on the F150 EcoBoost Forum have reported benefits from using the likes of Pennzoil Ultra Platinum Full Synthetic 5W-30 and Amsoil synthetic oils, so you may want to start there. Whatever motor oil you choose, though, you want to make sure it meets the WSS-M2C946-B1 specification Ford outlines in its service guidance.