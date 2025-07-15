What's The Oil Capacity Of Ford's 2.7L EcoBoost Engine & What Kind Does It Need?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since debuting in 2015, Ford's 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine has been the beating heart of some of the brand's most iconic models, such as the Bronco and F-150. Like the rest of the EcoBoost engine family, the 2.7 V6's design is centered around efficiency and performance, evident in its use of innovative engine technologies aimed at enhancing fuel consumption and cutting emissions, like turbocharging, direct fuel injection, and variable camshaft timing.

The great advantage with the 2.7 EcoBoost engine is that its reduced fuel use in comparison to larger, naturally aspirated ones will undoubtedly cost you less at the pump, but knowing how to change motor oil yourself can help you slash maintenance costs too. Handling oil and filter changes yourself not only allows you to avoid paying for servicing, but it also gives you more control and flexibility over oil changes. This, in turn, keeps your engine performing at its best, helping your EcoBoost-powered vehicle to achieve maximum power and improved fuel economy.

However, it's a good idea to know the 2.7 EcoBoost oil capacity and the type of oil recommended by the manufacturer before filling your oil tank, as using incorrect oil can cause engine damage, reduce engine performance, or result in your vehicle consuming more fuel than it should. According to the Ford F-150 owner's manual, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine holds six quarts of oil, with Ford recommending a 5W-30 synthetic blend.