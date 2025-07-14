Why Is This Military Helicopter Called The Flying Banana?

The hard-working, multi-role Piasecki H-21 helicopter, known as the "Flying Banana," was the brainchild of Frank Piasecki, who founded the P-V Engineering Forum alongside his college buddy, Harold Venzie, in 1940. At the time, helicopters were still in their infancy and viewed with skepticism, so it should come as no surprise that their backstory is just as colorful as the nickname.

Piasecki, who was always fascinated with flying, figured that a helicopter with tandem rotors could be a game-changing workhorse, but it would take a few years before it would get off the ground. The duo's first helicopter was a single-seat, single-rotor helicopter (the PV-2) that rolled out in 1943, built as a technology demonstrator to prove the aircraft actually worked. It was quite literally only the second chopper to ever fly in the United States; the first was military aviation hero Igor Sikorsky's VS-300 in 1939. Piasecki was also the very first person in the U.S. to receive a helicopter pilot's license.

The development of the H-21 occurred in stages, starting with experimental iterations dubbed the XHRP-1 and XHRP-2, which were both equipped with tandem rotor configurations (one in the front and another in the rear). Piasecki intentionally designed an odd bend in the rear fuselage that angled up so the overlapping tandem rotors wouldn't hit the fuselage during flight. In every sense, it made the helicopter look like a flying banana, and the nickname stuck. The bent "flying banana" fuselage design became a defining characteristic for this particular line of Piasecki helicopters.