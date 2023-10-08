10 Little-Known Heroes Of Military Aviation

The battle for control in the skies is often imperative to securing the overall success of a military campaign on the ground. Since World War I, we have seen belligerent forces head to head in aerial combat. However, there is much more to the story of military aviation than dogfighting aces and bombing campaigns alone.

While much is said of aerial battles, raids, and various conflicts, many unsung individuals and smaller groups' efforts helped shape military aviation history. These men and women were not only heroes on the battlefield but were also instrumental in building new technologies, training personnel, administrating forces, and breaking social divisions to become pioneers within their respective fields. In doing so, they continue to influence how we protect our borders from above.

The following important figures deserve recognition as heroes of military aviation. Whether they played a supporting role as part of a squadron or helped push the boundaries of what can be achieved by aerial fighting forces, their achievements are as influential as they are impressive.