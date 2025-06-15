What Does CH Stand For On The CH-47 Chinook Helicopter?

Boeing's CH-47 Chinook is one of the oldest and most recognizable helicopters operated by the U.S. Military, thanks to its obvious tandem-rotor design. Besides being known for its striking looks, the CH-47 has cemented its place in the U.S. Military history books thanks to its sheer versatility and longevity. The helicopter, today, is used for a wide variety of applications, from transporting troops, artillery, and equipment and supplies to performing rescue missions.

Advertisement

Introduced by Veritol Aircraft Corporation more than 60 years ago at the height of the Vietnam War, the helicopter continues to be manufactured by Boeing, which acquired Veritol in 1960. Over the years, the original CH-47 Chinook has undergone several modernization upgrades and spawned numerous variants, including the combat-focused MH-47 Chinook , all while retaining most of the original design language and airframe.

Like other helicopters operated by the U.S. military, the CH-47 derives its nickname from Native American culture, specifically the Chinookan people of the Northwestern United States. But what do the letters and numbers in the rest of the helicopter's name — "CH-47" — actually mean? Upon scouring for answers, we quickly realized that most websites label the CH in CH-47 as a "Cargo Helicopter." While this is not entirely incorrect, there is a whole lot of nuance attached to this rather simplified explanation.

Advertisement