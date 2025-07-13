The Unique Landing Technique Of The Fastest Manned Aircraft Ever Built

An aircraft capable of hitting 4,520 mph (nearly seven times the speed of sound) is ludicrous to even think about, but the North American X-15 achieved this, defying comparison to any other aircraft that has ever existed. Almost six decades later, the speed record that Pete Knight (one of the courageous pilots who stepped into the cockpit of the X-15) set in 1967 remains untouched.

The incredible X-15 was designed to reach hypersonic speeds (over Mach 5), but not sustain it for prolonged periods. The aircraft's dramatic flights, from launch to landing, would generally last around ten minutes. A specialized B-52 served as a base from which to launch, but the end of the flights were perhaps even more unique. This was when the experimental aircraft's landing gear, naturally, came into play, but there was another feature of the vessel's body that had to be moved out of the way first.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xUG5N9qDcY

The rather prominent fin on the underbelly of the aircraft had to be jettisoned when it came time to make a landing, parachuting to the ground. This was necessary because this fin was longer than the two skids that, in tandem with the landing gear beneath the nose, the aircraft relied upon once it touched down. Using this setup, the X-15 would essentially "ski" to a stop. The pilot couldn't steer the wheel at the front, either, meaning that landings could only be performed at dry lakes. The primary location chosen was California's Rogers Dry Lake.