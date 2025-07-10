Everything You Need To Know About DeWalt's Cordless Pressure Washer

DeWalt is a name known to both worksite pros and DIY enthusiasts for manufacturing tough, innovative tools capable of handling even the heaviest of workloads. The company even makes a few slick little gadgets you may not know exist. Among the various other DeWalt offerings that may not be on your radar is one that can help you touch up the dirty bricks, siding, and sidewalks around your property. It might even help you clean up a vehicle in need of a good wash.

That device is indeed a pressure washer, or as DeWalt labels it, a power cleaner. And yes, the device is actually battery powered, which theoretically makes it easier to use and far more versatile for use by those who add it to their collection of DeWalt devices. With The Home Depot currently selling the 20V MAX 550 PSI 1.0 GPM Cordless Battery Power Cleaner for $149.99, it looks to be a cost-effective way to take your cleaning game to a whole new level.

The device's user rating on its DeWalt product page offers a bit of a red flag, however, with the pressure washer currently boasting a 2.3 stars out of five rating on the strength of 113 user reviews. User reviews are, of course, just one of many things buyers might want to consider before buying this, or any DeWalt device. But if that sub 2.5-star rating didn't scare you off, there are a few other things you need to know about DeWalt's Cordless Power Cleaner.