Everything You Need To Know About DeWalt's Cordless Pressure Washer
DeWalt is a name known to both worksite pros and DIY enthusiasts for manufacturing tough, innovative tools capable of handling even the heaviest of workloads. The company even makes a few slick little gadgets you may not know exist. Among the various other DeWalt offerings that may not be on your radar is one that can help you touch up the dirty bricks, siding, and sidewalks around your property. It might even help you clean up a vehicle in need of a good wash.
That device is indeed a pressure washer, or as DeWalt labels it, a power cleaner. And yes, the device is actually battery powered, which theoretically makes it easier to use and far more versatile for use by those who add it to their collection of DeWalt devices. With The Home Depot currently selling the 20V MAX 550 PSI 1.0 GPM Cordless Battery Power Cleaner for $149.99, it looks to be a cost-effective way to take your cleaning game to a whole new level.
The device's user rating on its DeWalt product page offers a bit of a red flag, however, with the pressure washer currently boasting a 2.3 stars out of five rating on the strength of 113 user reviews. User reviews are, of course, just one of many things buyers might want to consider before buying this, or any DeWalt device. But if that sub 2.5-star rating didn't scare you off, there are a few other things you need to know about DeWalt's Cordless Power Cleaner.
The device is part of DeWalt's 20V Max line
If you are interested in DeWalt's Cordless Power Cleaner, the first question you might have about the device is just how powerful its water stream is. If that's the case, you'll be happy to know that DeWalt claims it produces 10-times the cleaning power of a standard issue garden hose and spray nozzle setup. The company does get a little more specific in the device's power credentials, however, noting it can hit 550 pounds per square inch (PSI) of water pressure, and uses 1 gallon per minute (GPM) of water.
That should be more than enough pressure to tackle most of the cleaning jobs you might encounter around the house or on a job site. As for the PSI and GPM ratings, DeWalt's Power Cleaner is capable of that output thanks to a rechargeable 20V Lithium-ion power source. That battery pack and a charger can typically be purchased along with the power washer as part of a kit through some outlets like The Home Depot, though the price jumps to $224.99 if you go that route.
The good news is that the device is also part of DeWalt's 20V Max cordless power tool lineup, which are not exactly the same as the 20V Max XR devices. Even still, the 20V Max tag means that, if you already have a 20V DeWalt device or two in your arsenal of cordless tools, you can use those batteries to power your pressure washer. And that possibility can save you a few bucks at the point of purchase.
The power cleaner is not entirely cordless
Power output and sources aside, one of the most important features of DeWalt's 20V Max Power Cleaner is its cordless setup, which makes it as versatile as it is powerful. There's a catch to the device's cordless claims, of course, as the term references only its lack of a power cable. In the end, you will indeed need to hook the Power Cleaner up to a water source if you actually want to pump liquids through it. In most cases, that means you're going to be restrained in some capacity by the length and flexibility of a water hose.
Further affecting the device's versatility is the fact that said hose will likely need to be connected to an exterior water faucet, which are not always situated in the most convenient of locations. Thankfully, DeWalt came up with a fix to that potential issue, and includes a connectable suction hose with its 20V Power Cleaner that allows users to draw water from any nearby source. That includes any buckets or bins you might have on hand, as you can fill those up at the faucet and carry them over to your worksite if a hose just won't reach.
As far as connection goes, DeWalt makes it possible via a quick connect adaptor. However, that adaptor is one of the more frequent points of complaint from real world users, with many claiming it either didn't work, or broke soon after being used. So, that may be worth considering, even if DeWalt is backing the 20V Power Cleaner with its three-year limited warranty.