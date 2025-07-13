What Are The Tubes On A Pontoon Boat For?

If you look at a typical, consumer-grade boat, you'd see that the bottom of it features buoyant ridges and curves. This bottom component, the hull, is what keeps the boat afloat and allows it to easily cut through the water as it travels. However, not all seafaring vessels use this same framework. Take, for example, the pontoon boat, which has two or more large tubes covering the bottom of the vessel where the curve of the hull would usually be.

These tubes go by a few different names, such as"logs, but are most commonly just called pontoons." The obvious question is why a boat would need a handful of large tubes stuck to the bottom instead of a hull. The answer is that, much like how the hull keeps a regular watercraft afloat, it's the tubes that keep a pontoon from sinking into the water, suspending the entire thing above the waves like a floating platform.