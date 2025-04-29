How Fast Can Speed Boats Go? (And What Is The Current Record?)

A century ago, boats were the primary mode of long-haul international travel. Today, airplanes have taken center stage as they are safe, inexpensive, and way faster than an ocean liner thanks to their powerful jet engines. The average speed of a cruise ship is only around 20 knots or 23 mph. However, that's not even close to the fastest speedboats to take to the waters. In 1978, Ken Warby's Spirit of Australia became the fastest speed boat to hit the waters at a maximum speed of 328 mph, although the official record stands at 317 mph (his average speed over two test runs). Remarkably, Warby's record has remained unbeaten for nearly five decades despite advancements in maritime technology, and there's a solid reason why.

Warby reached such blazing fast speeds by equipping Spirit of Australia with jet engines, which are among the engines that changed aviation forever. However, speeding over water is way more dangerous than going fast in the air or on land. The physics involved in keeping boats afloat and moving quickly on water can lead to fatal accidents, especially at such high speeds. While there have been numerous attempts at reaching record speeds on water, many of the pursuits have ended tragically. Let's look at how fast can a speed boat can go safely and the history of the fastest speed boats to hit the waters.