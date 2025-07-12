Underwater Drones Do Exist, But They're Not Cheap - Here's How Much One Can Cost

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The most common image that comes to mind when it comes to drones is a little remote-controlled device that's meant to fly high up into the air, whether for fun or various professional purposes like aerial drone photography. However, drones aren't limited to the sky. Theoretically, you could stick a remote-control system on just about any kind of small vehicle for any kind of environment, including the ocean's dark depths.

Underwater drones very much exist, and they're frequently employed by researchers such as marine biologists and archeologists, as well as professional operations that salvage vessels and inspect underwater oil lines from floating offshore oil rigs. Just as there are both professional-level and consumer-level flying drones, there are also professional and consumer-level underwater drones, with the latter being used mostly by recreational divers and underwater photographers.

The big difference between aerial and submersible drones is the price point. While flying drones at the consumer level, like the DJI NEO, have become fairly affordable, consumer underwater drones are still pretty pricey. Even a simple unit can cost you close to $500 at the bare minimum, but they only go up from there.