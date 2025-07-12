Underwater Drones Do Exist, But They're Not Cheap - Here's How Much One Can Cost
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The most common image that comes to mind when it comes to drones is a little remote-controlled device that's meant to fly high up into the air, whether for fun or various professional purposes like aerial drone photography. However, drones aren't limited to the sky. Theoretically, you could stick a remote-control system on just about any kind of small vehicle for any kind of environment, including the ocean's dark depths.
Underwater drones very much exist, and they're frequently employed by researchers such as marine biologists and archeologists, as well as professional operations that salvage vessels and inspect underwater oil lines from floating offshore oil rigs. Just as there are both professional-level and consumer-level flying drones, there are also professional and consumer-level underwater drones, with the latter being used mostly by recreational divers and underwater photographers.
The big difference between aerial and submersible drones is the price point. While flying drones at the consumer level, like the DJI NEO, have become fairly affordable, consumer underwater drones are still pretty pricey. Even a simple unit can cost you close to $500 at the bare minimum, but they only go up from there.
An underwater drone will run you $500 at the bare minimum
Currently, the majority of consumer-grade underwater drones are produced by two brands: Chasing and QYSea. Neither of their offerings are particularly cheap, but between the two of them, Chasing's supply is relatively more affordable.
As of this writing. the cheapest underwater drone Chasing has, the Chasing Dory, costs around $499.99. This drone is roughly the size of your palm and is equipped with a 1080p HD camera. It also comes with a 49ft tether to keep it within your reach while it's exploring underwater. There's an offshoot of the Dory called the Dory Explore, which costs around $510 and is equipped with a metal detector and detachable net for finding metal objects on the seafloor. The most expensive model on model from Chasing is the Chasing Gladius Mini S, which retails for $1,399.99 as of this writing. This larger model can explore deeper depths, up to 330ft, and comes with both an action camera and an attachable robotic arm.
QYSea's underwater drones are both more elaborate and more expensive. Even the simplest model on offer, the FIFISH V6, starts at $1,299.00 and comes with advanced features like a 4K camera, 360 degree movement, and even compatibility with VR headsets. QYSea's drones only get bigger and pricier from there, with its next model up, the FIFISH V-EVO, costing $100 more, before moving into the professional-grade FIFISH V6 Expert and FIFISH E-GO, coming in at near the $3,000 and $6,500 mark, respectively.