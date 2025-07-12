C-Clamps Vs. Bar Clamps For Woodworking: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Woodworkers use different types of clamps to hold project pieces tightly to one another. Two of the most common types of clamps fall into two categories: C-clamps and bar clamps.

C-clamps (an example shown below) have a straightforward design that consists of a cast or forged metal frame shaped like the letter C from which it gets its name. The fixed jaw, or clamping surface, is machined or ground smooth perpendicular to the centerline axis of the C-shaped frame.

The opposing end of the frame is threaded for a lead screw that runs parallel to the frame's centerline. A button is attached to the end of the lead screw so that it faces the fixed jaw often in a manner that allows some axial play as it comes into contact with the surface being clamped. The other end of the screw typically has a pin inserted through it at 90-degrees that allows a better grip when hand tightening the clamp.

Piotr Wytrazek/Getty

Bar clamps also have opposing clamping surfaces or jaws. However, instead of using a rigid metal frame like a C-clamp, the movable jaw, and sometimes the fixed jaw, of a bar clamp slide on a bar that can be a round pipe or flat metal bar, depending on the clamp's design. A speed clamp, another popular woodworking clamp, is also an example of a bar clamp.