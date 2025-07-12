What Is Ryobi's Water Broom And How Does It Work?

There are many joys to home ownership, but the endless maintenance is not one of them. When things are not broken and in need of repair, there's also the need to constantly have to clean. Apart from making sure the inside of your home is free of dust and your garage is under control, there's also the outside that needs attention. And while a big, decorated backyard can be fun, it also means endless yard maintenance, including decorative features. But it is a privilege to care for things, and we can make the act of doing so easier with the right tools, like a Ryobi pressure washer and an accessory like the Water Broom.

The Water Broom works by spraying water in a cleaning path that measures about 11" (or about the longest side of an iPad Pro 12.9"), spraying from an array of three nozzles in a wide pattern that allows water to sweep across a surface. A pair of wheels allows the broom to move freely along a surface, while a pivot in the connection allows you to angle the spray. Ryobi markets its Water Broom as a fast way to clean outdoor surfaces, including (but not limited to) patios, driveways, or decks. While it is priced at $54.97, it's important to note that this doesn't include the pressure washer itself, so you'll need to factor this into the overall cost of usage. However, you're not limited to the Ryobi system, since it's designed to work with gas pressure washers (up to 3,300 PSI). If you're in dire need of making the outside of your home sparkle, this might be the ideal solution for you.