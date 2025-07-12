What Is Ryobi's Water Broom And How Does It Work?
There are many joys to home ownership, but the endless maintenance is not one of them. When things are not broken and in need of repair, there's also the need to constantly have to clean. Apart from making sure the inside of your home is free of dust and your garage is under control, there's also the outside that needs attention. And while a big, decorated backyard can be fun, it also means endless yard maintenance, including decorative features. But it is a privilege to care for things, and we can make the act of doing so easier with the right tools, like a Ryobi pressure washer and an accessory like the Water Broom.
The Water Broom works by spraying water in a cleaning path that measures about 11" (or about the longest side of an iPad Pro 12.9"), spraying from an array of three nozzles in a wide pattern that allows water to sweep across a surface. A pair of wheels allows the broom to move freely along a surface, while a pivot in the connection allows you to angle the spray. Ryobi markets its Water Broom as a fast way to clean outdoor surfaces, including (but not limited to) patios, driveways, or decks. While it is priced at $54.97, it's important to note that this doesn't include the pressure washer itself, so you'll need to factor this into the overall cost of usage. However, you're not limited to the Ryobi system, since it's designed to work with gas pressure washers (up to 3,300 PSI). If you're in dire need of making the outside of your home sparkle, this might be the ideal solution for you.
What do people say about Ryobi's Water Broom?
Although we've cautioned against the purchase of Ryobi tools via Amazon, the Ryobi Water Broom in particular has received a ton of great reviews on the online retail platform, even from third-party sellers. With over 370 reviewers, it has generated an average rating of 4.5 stars, with many buyers praising its performance, especially for cleaning up driveways, pool decks, patios, and porches. On the other hand, the Ryobi Water Broom has a higher rating on its official website, wherein it boasts a 4.7-star rating, but it's important to note that this only comes from a little over 50 people.
Among the things people didn't like about it, some of the recurring feedback included problems with uneven cleaning, a lack of flexibility in terms of the nozzle positions, and an overall lack of pressure for higher vehicles. Because of this, many owners of trucks have pointed out that it doesn't perform as well as it would with a less tall car, flat surfaces, or other light cleaning jobs.
Despite this, the tool itself does show a general trend leaning towards the positive across the board. Most people appear to be reasonably satisfied with its performance, especially if you're comparing it to the experience of using just a hose. Although there were reports of people having to pass through spots multiple times to get the job done, several users mentioned that they thought it fulfilled its promise of significantly cutting their cleaning time.
Making the most out of your Ryobi pressure washer
If you've fallen in love with the Ryobi Water Broom, you might be excited to know that the power tool company has released several other pressure washer accessories to make your outdoor cleaning more satisfying. In particular, if you want to fix some of the concerns users pointed out about reach, the 18-foot Telescoping Extension might be worth adding to your cart.
In addition, if you want to be able to spray better (both horizontally and vertically), the Ryobi pressure washer premium foamer retails for $44.97 and can hold up to 34 oz. Depending on what you need, there are also surface cleaner options, such as the 12" 2300 PSI Surface Cleaner, which sells for just under $60. For larger coverage, there's the 18" Gas Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner that goes for $139 or the slightly more expensive 16" 3700 PSI Surface Cleaner for gas pressure washers.
Unless, of course, you want to flood your living room, it goes without saying that none of these options are going to be ideal for indoor cleaning. But if you need help getting rid of some dust buildup, Ryobi offers a few other solutions that you should consider instead. Previously, we mentioned how there are several Ryobi Stick Vacuum models, which include models capable of everything from dry, wet and even pet-specific mess.