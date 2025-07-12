How Do Hydrogen-Powered Auto Engines Work?

Hydrogen is a relatively new player in the alternative fuel market, offering an alternative to electric cars and hybrids with its own take on green emissions. However, hydrogen-powered technology sadly hasn't taken off as of 2025, owing to a number of factors such as lack of infrastructure, safety concerns, and the expense associated with purchasing a relatively specialized, low-volume production car. That said, hydrogen power remains quite versatile and full of unrealized potential, with cars mainly utilizing one of two means of producing power: hydrogen fuel cells, and hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (ICE).

While these both feature the common fuel source of hydrogen, the way each powerplant actually functions differs as drastically as comparing electric motors to gas-powered engines. Hydrogen fuel cells started the nascent movement, and remain the most well-known of the two powertrains. For example, the Toyota Mirai is the world's first mass-market hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV)-powered car, debuting for model year 2014 and still available today in American markets. These cars are functionally similar to electric cars, merely drawing energy from hydrogen fuel cells instead of batteries.

Meanwhile, the hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine effectively functions identically to a normal combustion engine, right down to the sound and general performance characteristics. For all intents and purposes, a hydrogen ICE is simply a regular engine that just runs on a unique fuel. Of course, actually converting a gas-powered engine to run on hydrogen is another matter entirely. Let's discuss how each of these powertrains works in detail, beginning with the more "typical" of the two: the hydrogen FCEV.