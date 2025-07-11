What Are The Brushes On The Sides Of Escalators For?

With the fast-paced nature of our modern world, many of us have to rush from one place to another, trying to keep up with the demands of life. And while flying cars already exist, we still have to wait a bit longer until the average person can get one. In the meantime, most of us can enjoy the little joys that make traveling easier, like escalators. While the first escalator has been around for more than a century, there are a growing number of places that rely on escalators, like theme parks in high places or even the sides of mountains. In many ways, this opens up the world for people who struggle with mobility, like the elderly or disabled.

Most of us have the oddly specific experience of riding an escalator and running the sides of our shoes on the brushes. But, what exactly are they actually used for? Well, KONE shares that it's actually made to prevent shoes, clothes, and other objects from being trapped on the side of the elevator, which can help prevent accidents. The escalator manufacturer also cautions that you should avoid using them to clean your shoes, since it might lead to stuck shoelaces.