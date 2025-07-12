How Private Jet Windows Are Different From Commercial Planes

Commercial flights tend to be light on some of the luxuries a private jet can offer. Although there is some astonishing tech powering your average workhorse of a commercial plane, such as the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737, they are just that: everyday fliers. Whereas, private jets often provide frills like bigger seats and larger windows. If you're lucky enough to fly in one, you could be treated to some absolutely stunning views through some marvelously designed windows.

One especially notable example is Dassault's Falcon 6X, with a magnificent galley skylight that sets it apart from any other aircraft in its class. Dassault boasts that it's "the first extra widebody business jet," and its cabin of over 40 feet long and 8 feet 6 inches across, is testament to that. It's very generously proportioned for a plane designed for up to 16 travelers. That small number of people typically wouldn't have almost 5,000 square inches of glass window shared between them, either.

It is equipped with 30 big windows, in all, and they're important for more than just ambience and visibility. Natural light has an enormous influence on the circadian rhythm of the body, because melatonin is released as a response to low levels of light to help prepare us for sleep. The dreaded jet lag is a result of our bodies essentially thinking it's a different time than it is, with this system becoming confused as time zones are crossed on long flights. As such, veteran long-distance flyers will know to bask in that light at an appropriate time depending on the direction they're flying, to help acclimatize to a new time zone and help minimize the ill-effects.