Why Are Airplane Windows Round Instead Of Square?

When you are flying in an airplane, you will come upon the phrase "a change in cabin pressure." You are inside something that is traveling hundreds of miles per hour and has to lift into the air, moving through different parts of the atmosphere. If you thought the worst part of the pressure was just making your eardrums pop, imagine the stress that the actual place deals with while making this journey. Well, it just so happens that something that does not handle that pressure very well is right angles.

Back when jet planes were first being designed, it was quickly determined that standard rectangular windows would not be sufficient in the slightest for handling this kind of pressure. The corners of these windows act as high-pressure points that would cause so much stress on the windows that they would break. The sad part is that this design was not an immediate realization, and with the de Havilland Comet jet plane, two flights in 1954 turned deadly, thanks to rectangular windows breaking. In total, 56 passengers and the flight crews died as a result.

When you have a window that is rounded, there is no specific point at which the pressure accumulates, letting it evenly disperse all the way around the window. This allows the glass to withstand all of the many pressure changes that a plane goes through during a journey, and they are able to last for a long time as well. Ideally, the safest plane has no windows, eliminating the risks entirely, but for a passenger plane, that would be rather uncomfortable.

