What Happens If An Airplane Window Breaks During A Flight?

Airplane windows are extremely durable, built with multiple layers of redundancies for additional safety. This is because the windows play a crucial role in keeping the airplane pressurized while cruising at high altitudes.

If you have ever gone diving underwater, you know the weight of water feels heavier as you go down. That's because more water is pushing you down, applying greater pressure. Similar to water, the air in the atmosphere applies a pressure on everything, including humans, animals, buildings, and more. As you climb up, the weight of air pushing against you decreases, resulting in lower air pressure.

Humans are accustomed to living comfortably under the atmospheric pressure at ground level. Though we can sustain a slight difference in atmospheric pressure, breathing in low air pressure can cause a variety of temporary and permanent health problems. Airplanes create an artificial pressure inside the cabin through a pressurization process to keep things comfortable for people on board.

To correctly pressurize the airplane, the cabin needs to be sealed from the outside air. The pressure inside the cabin is gradually increased as the plane climbs; however, this also exerts an enormous force on the airplane windows. The multi-paned approach makes windows safe to use under such pressure without shattering.