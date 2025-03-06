Here's What That Tiny Hole In Airplane Windows Is For

The stellar view from an aircraft window makes window seats the most coveted spots in the airplane cabin, although there are some seats you'd definitely want to avoid. While some mockingly refer to airplanes as "flying tin cans," these engineering marvels incorporate multiple layers of redundancy even in the smallest of the components, making them our safest mode of transportation.

Airplane windows might seem like a simple glass barrier (it is actually stretched acrylic) between the cabin and the outside air, but they hide a treasure trove of carefully planned and well-executed engineering. The tiny hole you may have noticed in airplane windows is not a design or manufacturing flaw, but a feature that helps keep the integrity of the cabin structure, among other things.

You may recall from high school science that atmospheric pressure decreases with increasing altitude. Planes typically cruise at an altitude of 30,000 feet, where the pressure drops to just over a quarter of that at sea level. While breathing at such low pressures, most people would quickly feel dizzy, lightheaded, and lose consciousness due to hypoxia. To prevent this, airplane cabins are pressurized to maintain comfortable levels. Since the cabin has much more pressure than the outside environment while cruising, the entire aircraft structure must handle an enormous amount of outward pushing force. The tiny hole in the windows is commonly known as the "bleed hole" or "breathing hole" and makes sure the difference in pressure is mostly handled by the strongest parts of the window.

