Milwaukee's New Battery Charger Solves Problems You Didn't Know You Had

The Milwaukee M18 and M12 Gangbox Rapid Charger is designed to slot into or onto a gangbox while taking up as little actual storage space as realistically possible. This is accomplished via a magnetic base and cleat integrated into the device itself, which allows it to attach to the top, bottom, or side of a gangbox shelf. No tools are necessary for installation, just plant it right on there, plug it into an AC power source, and it's ready for action.

On the front of the Gangbox Rapid Charger are four rapid charging bays for Milwaukee battery packs. Two of these bays are built exclusively for Milwaukee's M18 battery system, while the other two are hybrid bays that can accommodate both M18 and M12 batteries. These rapid chargers deliver enough power to fully charge a pair of M18 REDLITHIUM XC 5.0 battery packs in just 60 minutes. Additionally, the Gangbox Rapid Charger is equipped with a pair of 15W USB-C charging ports, allowing you to charge up small devices like smartphones without interfering with the battery charging bays.

As an added perk, the Gangbox Rapid Charger has a built-in rotating LED flood light, perfect for lighting up the inside of the gangbox on those late nights. This light has 450 lumens of illumination power, perfect for cutting through low visibility. The light doesn't interfere with the battery charging process, but even if it did, it has a smart one-hour auto-shutoff if you accidentally leave it on. Keep an eye out for the Milwaukee M18 and M12 Gangbox Rapid Charger when it releases in August 2025.