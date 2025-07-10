What Is The 'Button' (Or Knob) On The Back Of Plane Seats For?

Most of us, especially frequent flyers, are familiar with the little snags of flying — cramped legs, stiff necks, and armrests that seem to exist just to start silent wars with strangers. However, there's one seat feature that often goes unnoticed — a small, hidden button underneath the outer armrest of the aisle seat. Most passengers are unaware of it, but it's one of those built-in features that can quietly make your flight a bit more comfortable, especially when you're stuck in one of the worst seats on the plane.

This hidden release lets you lift the armrest up and out of the way. This makes the narrow aisle seat feel just a bit less claustrophobic. You'll find the button tucked near the hinge underneath the armrest. Press it, and the armrest swings upward to sit flush with the seatback. It's a small change, but it creates more breathing room, especially when you're trying to grab your bag, stretch your legs, or just stop the armrest from digging into your side.