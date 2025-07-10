What Is The 'Button' (Or Knob) On The Back Of Plane Seats For?
Most of us, especially frequent flyers, are familiar with the little snags of flying — cramped legs, stiff necks, and armrests that seem to exist just to start silent wars with strangers. However, there's one seat feature that often goes unnoticed — a small, hidden button underneath the outer armrest of the aisle seat. Most passengers are unaware of it, but it's one of those built-in features that can quietly make your flight a bit more comfortable, especially when you're stuck in one of the worst seats on the plane.
This hidden release lets you lift the armrest up and out of the way. This makes the narrow aisle seat feel just a bit less claustrophobic. You'll find the button tucked near the hinge underneath the armrest. Press it, and the armrest swings upward to sit flush with the seatback. It's a small change, but it creates more breathing room, especially when you're trying to grab your bag, stretch your legs, or just stop the armrest from digging into your side.
A little button with a big purpose
While most passengers think the aisle seat armrest is fixed in place, that's not always true. This button is designed to help passengers with limited mobility, and it also makes your seat more comfortable. Being able to raise the armrest can make it easier to exit the seat, especially in a hurry or during emergencies. It's also useful for those who need assistance boarding or disembarking, as it reduces the effort needed to slide in or out of the seat.
The feature often goes unnoticed unless specifically pointed out. However, once you know that button is there, you'll likely use it every time. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules still require armrests to stay down during takeoff and landing for safety reasons. Raised armrests could block exit paths or even cause injury during sudden stops. But once you're cruising high in the sky, lifting the armrest prevents it from digging into your side. It's also helpful when standing up quickly to access the overhead bin or exit your row.
Other clever airplane features you might've missed
That little armrest button is just one of many thoughtful and often overlooked designs on a plane. For example, if you've ever noticed thin yellow hooks on an airplane wing, they're actually for emergency water landings. Ropes are attached to them to help passengers stay balanced while walking on a wet wing. Another feature you might've missed is that those black triangle stickers above certain windows mark the best viewing angle for flight attendants to inspect the wings mid-flight. Similarly, if you're wondering why airplane windows have tiny holes at the bottom, that's not a design flaw either. It helps regulate cabin pressure and keeps the inner pane from cracking.
Even the overhead bins have secret handrails underneath, used by flight attendants for balance during turbulence. Passengers can use them too, and they're way better than grabbing someone's headrest. Another fun fact – airplane bathrooms still include ashtrays, and it's not because smoking is allowed, but because lit cigarettes need a safe place to be extinguished if someone breaks the rules.