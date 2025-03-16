What Are The Yellow Hooks On Airplane Wings For?

On many commercial airplanes you will find an over-wing emergency exit. During an emergency situation like a water landing, passengers sitting near the over-wing exit are evacuated through it. One of the escape slides on commercial planes is situated in a compartment on the rear edge of the wing. The passengers who are evacuating through the over-wing exit need to walk across the airplane wings to reach the escape slide. To ensure that passengers have something to hold onto while they're walking on the wings, the cabin crew uses a guide rope that has hooks on both ends. The yellow eyelets on the wings act as an anchor for these ropes and help passengers and crew members navigate the smooth, wet surface of the wings.

One hook of the rope is attached to the door frame of the over-wing exit window, and the other hook is attached to one of the holes of the yellow hooks. Then, another rope is used to create a pathway for passengers from the wins to the escape slide. One end of that rope is attached to the second hole of the yellow hook, and the other end of the rope leads to the escape slide. Some aircraft, like the Airbus A321, don't have hooks on the wings because each emergency exit leads directly to its own securely attached slide.