Why Do Planes Have Headlights? Here's What They're Used For

It doesn't matter whether you're traveling in the air, water, or road the vast majority of transportation vehicles in each mode have one thing in common: Headlights. You'll find headlights on roadway vehicles like bikes and cars, water transportation vehicles like ships, and air transportation vehicles like airplanes.

But while headlights on bikes and cars help drivers see what's in front of them so they can make informed decisions about their next move, what exactly are airplane headlights used for? Unlike bikes and cars, airplanes follow a pre-configured flight route, and pilots can't change their route mid-air. So why do airplane manufacturers add headlights to their planes?

As it turns out, pilots use a plane's headlights to assist with landing. That's why they're also known as landing lights, and you'll primarily see pilots using them at night. In addition to landing lights, planes are also equipped with other types of lights, such as navigation lights and beacon lights. Each of these lights serves a specific purpose to ensure smooth operation and maximum safety for the aircraft.

