What Is Apple Music Replay All Time? (And How User Can Find It)

Apple isn't only famous for its iPhones and MacBooks. The Cupertino giant offers a lot of other services like the Apple Arcade, Podcasts, TV Plus, News Plus, Apple Pay, and more. While most of these services are relatively new, Apple Music, which is arguably one of the most used Apple services, turned 10 years old this year.

During the WWDC 2015 event, Tim Cook announced Apple Music as "One More Thing..." and it was made available to the general public on June 30 that same year. Since then, it has been one of the best music streaming platforms of all time. To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Apple Music, the company is offering a special version of its annual Replay playlist experience, Replay All Time.

Introduced in 2019, Apple Music Replay is similar to Spotify Wrapped, giving users a year-end summary of songs and artists they listened to on Apple Music. The Apple Music Replay All Time is an extension of the feature; instead of giving you a one-year summary of your listening habits, it shows your top-played songs from the time you subscribed to Apple Music.