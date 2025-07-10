What Is Apple Music Replay All Time? (And How User Can Find It)
Apple isn't only famous for its iPhones and MacBooks. The Cupertino giant offers a lot of other services like the Apple Arcade, Podcasts, TV Plus, News Plus, Apple Pay, and more. While most of these services are relatively new, Apple Music, which is arguably one of the most used Apple services, turned 10 years old this year.
During the WWDC 2015 event, Tim Cook announced Apple Music as "One More Thing..." and it was made available to the general public on June 30 that same year. Since then, it has been one of the best music streaming platforms of all time. To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Apple Music, the company is offering a special version of its annual Replay playlist experience, Replay All Time.
Introduced in 2019, Apple Music Replay is similar to Spotify Wrapped, giving users a year-end summary of songs and artists they listened to on Apple Music. The Apple Music Replay All Time is an extension of the feature; instead of giving you a one-year summary of your listening habits, it shows your top-played songs from the time you subscribed to Apple Music.
What is Apple Music Replay All Time?
If you have been an Apple Music subscriber since its launch, then the Replay All Time playlist shows all of your top songs from the past decade. The Replay All Time playlist is accessible from the Home tab of Apple Music. However, it's unclear whether this playlist will remain only for a certain time on Apple Music or will stay forever and will be updated regularly as you continue using the platform.
You'll find another new playlist on the Home tab labeled "10 Years of Apple Music: Top Songs." Apple started adding 100 songs per day to this playlist from 1st July till 5th July, and now it contains the top 500 most-streamed songs on Apple Music in the last 10 years.
In addition to adding new playlists to Apple Music, Apple has also opened a new three-story studio for music artists in Los Angeles. The studio is spread over 15,000 square feet and has some of the best facilities for artists, such as a 4,000 ft.² sound stage, two advanced radio studios, and a spatial audio mixing room featuring a 9.2.4 PMC speaker system for sound production. The studio also has a dedicated room for creating social media content.