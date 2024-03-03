How To Get Your Monthly Apple Music Replay

Apple Music has launched a monthly version of its yearly Replay. Now, instead of waiting for a whole year to see the aggregate of your listening habits, you can get those insights month on month, complete with specific stats on minutes listened, top artists and albums, as well as milestones for number of songs and artists played. All this data is archived and remains accessible for later viewing, so you can always revisit Replays from previous months.

As always, Apple's efforts are pitted against Spotify's — users already compare Replay with Spotify Wrapped when both drop each year. With Spotify having launched its "Playlist in a Bottle" feature earlier in the year, this seems like Apple's response to keep its users engaged. Either way, this competition is great for us users because it means both platforms will keep rolling out cool new updates. Here's how to see your own monthly Apple Music Replay from the app.