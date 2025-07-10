4 Of The Best Upgrades For A 5.9 Cummins (According To Owners)

When it comes to diesel pickup trucks, the big three names have traditionally been Powerstroke (Ford), Duramax (GM and Chevrolet), and Cummins (Ram and Dodge). While each brand and its fans are adamant that their engines represent the best in passenger diesel engineering, the reality is that each one has its merits. That said, there is one characteristic that sets Cummins engines apart: namely, their use of six cylinders instead of eight.

Cummins passenger diesel engines, with the exception of the engine found in the now-discontinued Cummins-powered Nissan Titan XD, are inline-six cylinder engines. That means that, instead of the traditional V-8 design, the cylinders are arranged in one row. This style of engine is popular for semi trucks, thanks to the impressive levels of torque, among other things, that these motors can provide. Cummins has been building passenger diesel engines in this style for Dodge/Ram vehicles since 1989. During the decades that followed, the Dodge/Ram passenger Cummins diesel engine has seen five generations. During the first three of those generations, the Cummins engine had a 5.9-liter displacement.

While the 5.9-liter Cummins has since been replaced by the 6.7-liter version, the 5.9 Cummins holds a special place in the hearts of innumerable enthusiasts. It's an incredibly solid and versatile engine, and due to these characteristics, it's common for owners to modify 5.9-powered vehicles in various ways. We were curious to see what upgrades 5.9 Cummins owners recommend, so we checked out some popular forums and fan sites and found four interesting mods. So, here are four of the best upgrades for a 5.9 Cummins, according to owners.