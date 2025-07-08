Should You Grease Your Car's Brake Pads?

The crucial thing to remember is that some of the little maintenance jobs you do every day can ultimately save you a lot of money in the long run. It can be costly to replace most components of a vehicle, and so any TLC you can give anything — from the battery to the bulbs — to extend their lives is typically an excellent idea. This extends, too, to the brake pads. Long-time British insurer and breakdown coverage provider RAC deems them to be a part of "perhaps the most important safety feature in our cars," and notes that you can make anywhere from 30,000 to 70,000 miles before your brake pads will need to be replaced. The great range is partly because wear and tear on them is heavily influenced by one's driving style, with more aggressive braking tending to wear them down more quickly. The driver will often be alerted to worn brake pads via a direct warning on their vehicle's display, and efficient and smooth operation can help to keep them in good working order longer.

During fitting or re-fitting, brake part manufacturer Wagner recommends applying an appropriate grease to the t-heads while installing the brakes, plus the contact spots between the caliper and brake pads as well as the brackets. It's critical, the outlet goes on, to ensure it's a grease that is intended for this specific purpose, as this will mean it's temperature-resistant enough not to be melted by the heat of the brakes' operation and spread where it shouldn't. Another thing to bear in mind is that the climate, driving surface, and your own habits have a significant effect on grease, with factors such as potential contamination to consider as well as the temperature.