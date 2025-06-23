How To Properly Get Rid Of Old Brake Pads And Rotors

Handling worn-out brake pads and rotors isn't exactly the flashiest part of car maintenance, yet it's an important one. Tossing them in the trash might seem convenient, but it's not a great idea. Not only can it harm the environment, but it might also mean you're missing out on some extra cash.

Take brake rotors, for example. A standard front disc rotor on a full-size sedan usually measures about 12 inches across and weighs close to 21 pounds since it is made of solid metal. In landfills, these rotors can sit around for many years, and when they do start to break down, they leave behind tiny particles. Brake pads aren't as large and are not 100% metal, but they present similar disposal problems. Materials such as copper in some pads are toxic to aquatic life and can pollute waterways as the pads wear down. So, from an environmental standpoint, dumping them with your regular garbage is a definite no-go.

There's also a money angle here. Rotors are an excellent source of scrap metal, and recycling centers often pay for them. While prices vary, you might get around $0.07 per pound. Considering the weight of rotors, that adds up, especially if you're changing out a full set, which, by the way, happens more often than you might think — most rotors need replacing every 50,000 to 70,000 miles, while brake pads usually wear out around 40,000 miles, depending on how and where you drive.