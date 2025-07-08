5 Of The Most Powerful Ford Trucks, Ranked By Horsepower
When you think of high-horsepower Fords, the first thing that comes to mind is probably something like a Mustang or a GT40. Maybe some of their hot-hatchback variants pop up in your brain, with fond memories of Focus RS's and their smoky four-wheel drift mode. Power isn't just restricted to muscle cars and compact hatches built for the street, though. Some of the biggest horsepower numbers posted by Ford are from their pickup trucks. Even in some of their smaller offerings, Ford offers big power in pickups, especially amongst the high-performance lineup of off-roaders that wear a Raptor badge.
For this list, we're using current Ford trucks — most of which are the most-powerful versions that have ever existed. Also, we're highlighting the most powerful variants of each truck as it comes from the factory. There are lots of ways to modify your Ford pickup, and even companies like Hennessy that offer 1,000-horsepower versions of trucks like the Raptor, but we're sticking with bone-stock variants here. After all, if we let Hennessy play in this sandbox, this would probably just be a list of five trucks from its stable alone (which is a list for another time). For now, though, let's see just how much power Ford has to offer in 2025.
Ford Maverick Lobo
It's one of the smallest trucks you can buy today, but the Ford Maverick actually packs a pretty big punch for its size. The standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid is very frugal (it's rated as high as 38 mpg combined by the EPA), but it's relatively uninspiring, with just 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque. Thankfully, there's an upgrade – the optional turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, which is an entirely different story. The upgraded engine makes 250 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque, which is just right for the Maverick's size, and it fits the character of the Lobo trim level.
Off-road packages like the Tremor and the FX4 trim will help you explore off the beaten path, but for maximum street performance, it's the Lobo. At the launch event for the Maverick Lobo earlier this year, I was able to experience the torque-vectoring twin-clutch rear drive unit that Ford added for 2025. After a few laps behind the wheel, I could tell it gave the truck an entirely unique attitude. More than just a plucky commuter vehicle with a bed, the Maverick Lobo is a truly entertaining street truck that can drift around cones with ease. It might not come out on top when the drag racing against other Ford trucks starts, but the Maverick is certainly powerful enough for some fun.
Ranger Raptor
It might be a midsize truck, but the Ford Ranger has some serious power if you pick the right trim level. Base-level power comes from a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine that makes 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. From there, you can get a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost that makes 315 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque — big numbers for a midsize rig. At the top of the heap, though, is the Ranger Raptor. Like you'd expect from something with the Raptor nameplate, the Ranger gets all sorts of off-road goodies like 33-inch all-terrain tires, big Fox shocks, and beadlock capable wheels.
For power, the Ranger Raptor gets a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost engine that produces 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. Those are impressive numbers for the class, and especially impressive when you consider there's no hybrid system to boost the ratings like there is in the Toyota Tacoma (the Taco puts out 326 hp and 465 lb-ft). And when we last had the Ranger Raptor in for testing at SlashGear, it was impressive for more than just its engine. On top of being powerful, fun to drive, and an impressively capable off-roader, the Ranger also offers a significant discount over other Ford off-roaders like the Bronco Raptor and the F-150 Raptor.
F-Series Super Duty
Ford's Super Duty pickups are the top of the heap when it comes to towing and hauling. At the height of its powers, equipped with the right engine and configured properly, the Ford Super Duty has a maximum towing capacity of 40,000 pounds. That's several thousand pounds of towing capacity than the closest competitors from Chevrolet and Ram (they top out at around 36,000 pounds) and it's brought to life with some gargantuan powertrains.
The standard engine on base F-250 Super Duty trucks is a 6.8-liter V8 that makes a respectable 405 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque. A larger 7.3-liter V8 pushes things up a bit higher to 430 horses and 485 lb-ft of torque, but that's not even the tip of the iceberg. The turbocharged 6.7-liter B20 diesel engine, also known as the Power Stroke V8, puts out 475 hp and an astonishing 1,050 lb-ft — and that's just the standard version. If, for some reason, you need even more torque, the high-output version of the same diesel powertrain makes 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft. On top of having a respectable horsepower number, that sort of torque is nearly off the charts.
F-150 Lightning
If it's maximum power you're looking for, EV pickup trucks are a smart place to start your search. Rigs like the Rivian R1T, for instance, offer as much as 1,025 horsepower and 1,198 lb-ft — more than some supercars. The Hummer EV pickup is another big-power contender amongst EV pickups, offering 1,000 horsepower of its own on certain trim levels. Admittedly, the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup has less power than both those rivals, but it's no slouch.
Standard-range versions of the F-150 Lightning are rated at 452 hp, but the larger battery on the extended range version of the truck allows that number to rise to 580 hp. Oh, and don't forget the raucous 775 lb-ft of torque. It may not be what you first think of as a utility truck, but the Lightning has some impressive pickup-truck stats, too, like the ability to tow as much as 10,000 pounds. What's more, the on-board backup power can power your home in a pinch.
F-150 Raptor R
The Raptor is a serious off-road pickup truck with two seriously-impressive engines, both of which are amongst the most-powerful engines in any Ford pickup. To set a bit of a baseline, it's worth taking a look at the standard F-150 and its engines. There are four available engines for the F-150, depending on which trim level you go with. The first is a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that makes 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Next up is the 5.0-liter V8, climbing to 400 hp and 410 lb-ft. Things start to get spicy with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 which makes 400 hp as well, but 500 lb-ft. The hybrid PowerBoost V6 turns up the dial to 430 hp and 570 lb-ft, and it offers a similar ProPower Onboard system to its F-150 Lightning sibling.
Then, the Raptor steps in. The standard Raptor engine is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine that makes 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. That's more than enough power to get you going in a hurry over your local sand dunes, but the Raptor R is where the big power comes into play. It uses a stonking-large supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that makes 720 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque. That makes it one of the most powerful engines Ford has ever used in a production car, and it's plucked from under the hood of the Mustang Shelby GT500. It also makes some fantastic supercharger noises when you bury your foot in the throttle.