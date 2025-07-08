5 Of The Most Powerful Ford Trucks, Ranked By Horsepower

When you think of high-horsepower Fords, the first thing that comes to mind is probably something like a Mustang or a GT40. Maybe some of their hot-hatchback variants pop up in your brain, with fond memories of Focus RS's and their smoky four-wheel drift mode. Power isn't just restricted to muscle cars and compact hatches built for the street, though. Some of the biggest horsepower numbers posted by Ford are from their pickup trucks. Even in some of their smaller offerings, Ford offers big power in pickups, especially amongst the high-performance lineup of off-roaders that wear a Raptor badge.

For this list, we're using current Ford trucks — most of which are the most-powerful versions that have ever existed. Also, we're highlighting the most powerful variants of each truck as it comes from the factory. There are lots of ways to modify your Ford pickup, and even companies like Hennessy that offer 1,000-horsepower versions of trucks like the Raptor, but we're sticking with bone-stock variants here. After all, if we let Hennessy play in this sandbox, this would probably just be a list of five trucks from its stable alone (which is a list for another time). For now, though, let's see just how much power Ford has to offer in 2025.