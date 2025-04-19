Why Does The 40 Mean In The Ford GT40? The Meaning Behind The Name

It's well-documented that Ford dominated the 1966 Le Mans endurance race with their now-iconic trio of GT40 race cars. Wind the clock back a few short years from that all-important victory, though, and we discover exactly where the GT40 name came from. GT is simple – this Ford was designed as a GT car, which stands for Grand Touring. The first seven examples built by Ford carried VINs starting with 'Ford GT', whereas every example that followed sported 'Ford GT40'. It's the '40' part of the GT40's name that carries more significance, and the reason behind it can be traced back to Lunn's earliest of designs.

A gentleman and designer by the name of Roy Lunn began designing the GT40 by building upon an existing design — specifically, a design penned by Eric Broadley. His MK6 Lola GT racer sat at around 42 inches tall – Lunn lopped two inches from this, thus creating a 40-inch taller racer. Hence, the car was dubbed GT40.

Lunn also had to consider what the GT40's body had to encompass. Being a midship racer, the highest point would naturally be central, as this is where a powerful V8 would be housed. According to the 1966 Le Mans victory press release, "the essential components could be installed in a vehicle silhouette of 156 inches long, 40 inches high (hence the name – Mark 1 (GT40)) and 95 inch wheelbase and still meet the FIA requirements". Therein lies the secret behind the GT40's globally famous name.

Now that we've established the origins of the Ford GT40's iconic name, it would be beneficial to explore the car's actual origin story. When did the GT40 come about, why was it created, and how did it manage to develop such an inspiring legacy?