What Happens When You Delete A File On Windows? (And Can You Recover It?)

There are plenty of things that you can do to boost your Windows computer's performance. You can enable fast startup, reduce the number of background-running applications, and change the performance mode. Additionally, you can also free up some storage by deleting unnecessary files for a performance boost. But have you ever wondered what exactly happens to the files when you delete them from your Windows computer? No, the answer is not what you might be thinking.

A file is made up of many bits of information, and when you add it to your computer, it's physically written on your computer's drive. When you delete that file, the disc doesn't actually "unwrite" it and get rid of it completely. Instead, the file is still there, but it won't be visible to you. Also, Windows will show the amount of space it was taking available for overwriting by other files. In the future, when you add a new file to that location, it will be overwritten over that deleted file.

Notably, this overwriting of the data stuff is only associated with traditional hard drives. An SSD performs the delete function as you would expect it to perform—it completely deletes the file when you hit the Delete or Shift+Del key on your keyboard. Anyway, you might be wondering why traditional hard drives don't completely delete a file when ordered to do so and whether you can recover deleted files. Here are all your answers.