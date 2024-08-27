How To Enable Or Disable Fast Startup On Windows 10 Or 11

Fast startup is a handy feature on Windows that speeds up boot times by preventing the PC from shutting down completely. When enabled, it saves part of the system state to a hibernation file on your hard drive during shutdown. Essentially, this feature combines elements of a cold shutdown with hibernation.

Fast startup allows Windows to preload the kernel and drivers, so when you turn your computer back on, it simply refreshes rather than starting from scratch. While this doesn't save your open files or programs like hibernation or sleep mode, it does significantly reduce the time it takes to get your system up and running.

Although fast startup is usually enabled on most Windows computers, you may want to turn it off to fully shut down the system. This guide will walk you through the steps for enabling or disabling fast startup on a Windows 10 or 11 PC and help you decide whether it's the best option for your needs.